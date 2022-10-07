Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

