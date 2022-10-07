China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Trading 0.8% Higher

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.64. 5,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.