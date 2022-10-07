Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.22.

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.38. 280,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.40. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

