Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $118.81

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.81 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 3,024 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.51. The company has a market cap of £30.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

