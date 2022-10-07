Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CHD traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $70.60. 27,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,626. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.