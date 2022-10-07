Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 501925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$53.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 14.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

