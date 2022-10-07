Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 501925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$53.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 14.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.
About Cielo Waste Solutions
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.