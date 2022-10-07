Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 3.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 54.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.34. 6,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,335. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

