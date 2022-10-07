Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 288,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,010,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

