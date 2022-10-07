Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on C. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

C stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 676,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,010,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

