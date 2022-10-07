Citigroup Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $50.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IART. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.