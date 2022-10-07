Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

