Citigroup Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $67.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

