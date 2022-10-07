Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,937 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Clarivate worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clarivate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,636. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

