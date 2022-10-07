ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.89.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
