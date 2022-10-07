ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.89.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

