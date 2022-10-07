Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

