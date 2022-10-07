Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $67.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 55.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

