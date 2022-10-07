Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $384,274.23

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $384,274.23 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,431.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00596892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00248183 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is https://reddit.com/r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @colorsorgmx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Color Platform Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Color Platform (CLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Color Platform has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 137,230,262.068999 in circulation. The last known price of Color Platform is 0.00280041 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,293.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://color-platform.org/~colors/en/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.