Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

