Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.