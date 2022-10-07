Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

