Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $92.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.