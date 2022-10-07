Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 167,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 164,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261,168. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.