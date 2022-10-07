Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.20

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 2602471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

