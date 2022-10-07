Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

