Community Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Sempra Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

