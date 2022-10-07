Community Bank N.A. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $280.94 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.79.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

