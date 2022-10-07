Community Bank N.A. Has $5.65 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 56,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

NYSE:WMT opened at $131.68 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a market cap of $357.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

