Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $178.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

