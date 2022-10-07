Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

