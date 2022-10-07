Community Bank N.A. Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $231.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.