Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Raised to CHF 155 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.57.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.6 %

CFRUY stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.