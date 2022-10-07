Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.72

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 415550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

