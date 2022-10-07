Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.84. Compass shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 13,189 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.