Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,097. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

