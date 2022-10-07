Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,097. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.78.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
