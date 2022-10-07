ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

