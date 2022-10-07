ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

