Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

