Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

