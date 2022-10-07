Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

