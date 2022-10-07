Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $262.57

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $262.57 and last traded at $262.57, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.75.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.76.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

