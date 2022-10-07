COPS FINANCE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,114.00 (COPS)

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One COPS FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $27.25 or 0.00139188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. COPS FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $490,559.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COPS FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About COPS FINANCE

COPS FINANCE’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official website is copsfinance.com. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COPS FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPS FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COPS FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COPS FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COPS FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.