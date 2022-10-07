Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

CMT stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.