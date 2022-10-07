Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.56. Coursera shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,448 shares of company stock worth $2,243,288.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $5,715,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,389,000 after purchasing an additional 160,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nimble Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

