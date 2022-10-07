Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

CVET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Covetrus stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Covetrus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Covetrus by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

