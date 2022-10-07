Covid Cutter (CVC) Trading Up 1,026.3% This Week

Covid Cutter (CVC) traded up 57.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Covid Cutter token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Covid Cutter has a total market cap of $99.91 and $109,059.00 worth of Covid Cutter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covid Cutter has traded 1,026.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covid Cutter Token Profile

Covid Cutter (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2022. Covid Cutter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Covid Cutter’s official Twitter account is @covidcutter. Covid Cutter’s official website is covidcutter.net.

Buying and Selling Covid Cutter

According to CryptoCompare, “Covid Cutter (CVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Covid Cutter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Covid Cutter is 0.00000999 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covidcutter.net/.”

