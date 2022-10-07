COXSWAP V2 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28,330.79 (COX)

COXSWAP V2 (COX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, COXSWAP V2 has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One COXSWAP V2 token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COXSWAP V2 has a total market cap of $28,330.79 and $125,320.00 worth of COXSWAP V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00803546 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

COXSWAP V2 Profile

COXSWAP V2 (COX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2021. COXSWAP V2’s total supply is 116,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,062,441 tokens. COXSWAP V2’s official Twitter account is @cox_swap. COXSWAP V2’s official website is coxswap.com.

Buying and Selling COXSWAP V2

According to CryptoCompare, “COXSWAP V2 (COX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. COXSWAP V2 has a current supply of 116,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of COXSWAP V2 is 0.00039314 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coxswap.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COXSWAP V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COXSWAP V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COXSWAP V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

