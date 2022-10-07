Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $151.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.