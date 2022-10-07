Credit Suisse Group Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $110.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered Westlake from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.79.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $90.21 on Monday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. FMR LLC grew its position in Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,426,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

