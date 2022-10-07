Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,474,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

