Critical Survey: Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 24.43% 15.73% 0.84% Live Oak Bancshares 32.74% 26.88% 2.29%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

45.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 1.82 $7.65 billion $6.58 7.22 Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 2.91 $166.99 million $4.34 7.99

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 4 0 2.31 Live Oak Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $91.54, indicating a potential upside of 92.59%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.